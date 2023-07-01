Director of the Restart Center for Rehabilitation of Victims of Violence and Torture, Suzanne Jabbour, emphasized that forcibly disappeared individuals are among the primary victims of torture. She stressed that Lebanese diplomacy should have been in line with the project resolution to establish an institution for uncovering the fate of the missing people and forcibly hidden individuals in Syria since its inception.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Jabbour pointed out Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions.



In addition, she considered the issue of the extent to which countries would be willing to establish a support fund for this institution regarding the decision to create an institution for uncovering the fate of the missing and forcibly hidden individuals in Syria. Jabbour highlighted the necessity of Lebanon's cooperation with the institution once it is established.



Regarding prisons, she affirmed that "what happens outside reflects on what happens inside prisons." She stated, "we witness the deterioration of healthcare services in our society, so how would it be in enclosed places? The parties responsible for prison healthcare are not the official specialized authorities."