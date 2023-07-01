News
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Lebanon News
2023-07-01 | 04:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
The Committee of Families of the Kidnapped and Missing Persons in Lebanon welcomed the decision issued by the United Nations General Assembly to establish an independent institution tasked with uncovering the fate of all detainees, missing persons, and forcibly disappeared people in Syria. The Committee commended the 83 countries that voted to favor the resolution and condemned the abstaining and rejecting states.
In a statement, the Committee said, "first, we congratulate the Syrian brothers and sisters and associations who have been working for years to uncover the fate of all victims of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance. They have achieved this great accomplishment under the harshest and most dangerous conditions. On the other hand, we strongly condemn the official Lebanese stance of abstaining from voting. It is a shameful stance towards thousands of Syrian victims, including Lebanese and others."
The statement continued, "we strongly denounce the exploitation of this humanitarian file, which should be above all political considerations, in the domestic and international open political markets. We wish the Foreign Minister had not justified his action by claiming coordination with the Prime Minister, adding that missing persons have been unresolved for a long time and promising future efforts to resolve it."
It added, "here, we can only emphasize that the issue of missing persons in Syria is a humanitarian matter that must be resolved promptly, which does not justify Lebanon's abstention from the vote. If the Foreign Minister was referring to the issue of missing persons in Lebanon, he should be reminded that Law 105/2018 is nearing the end of its five-year term and remains abstract due to the government's failure to fulfill its basic obligations regarding the National Commission responsible for uncovering the fate of our beloved missing ones. Providing the necessary conditions for this commission to carry out its humanitarian mission is the starting point for the solution we have been waiting for decades."
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
06:33
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
05:08
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
02:58
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
1
Lebanon Economy
17:21
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
06:33
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
04:53
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Lebanon News
