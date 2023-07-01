News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete
Lebanon News
2023-07-01 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete
MP Salim Sayegh stated that Lebanon's decision to abstain from voting on the resolution concerning missing persons in Syria at the United Nations General Assembly was unacceptable. He emphasized that there are missing individuals in Syria.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Sayegh expressed that Lebanon's stance is an individual and partisan position linked to the Syrian position.
He stated, "we have more than one missing person in Syria, and the latest is Boutros Khawand. Some witnesses claim to have seen him in Syria, while others say they have not, and the testimonies are contradictory. However, the testimonies we have indicate that Khawand was spotted in Syria."
Regarding the presidential file, he said, "the advice we gave to the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is the same one we will give to the future president," stressing the importance of not wasting time and engaging in dialogue with the parties involved. He highlighted that one party must be engaged with, which is Hezbollah, as all parties in Lebanon know their demands.
Sayegh believes that it is the duty of the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, to keep the presidential election sessions open.
However, he noted that in the last session, the quorum was disrupted due to the stance of the bloc they follow. He considered that the election session should continue until a president is elected to be considered complete.
He also affirmed that the nomination of former minister Jihad Azour is very serious. If they had gone to a second round on June 14, Azour would have been the president today. He added, "there is a prevention of electing a president for the Republic in Lebanon by the authority."
Lebanon News
MP
Salim Sayegh
Election
Session
President
Complete
Lebanon
Next
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Bou Saab discusses early parliamentary elections if 'we are unable to complete presidential elections'
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Bou Saab discusses early parliamentary elections if 'we are unable to complete presidential elections'
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
06:33
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
04:53
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Lebanon News
04:53
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
0
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
0
Lebanon News
02:58
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Lebanon News
02:58
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
17:21
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
Lebanon Economy
17:21
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
2
Press Highlights
00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
3
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
5
Lebanon News
06:33
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
06:33
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
6
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
8
Lebanon News
04:53
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Lebanon News
04:53
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More