MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

Lebanon News
2023-07-01 | 05:08
High views
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

MP Salim Sayegh stated that Lebanon's decision to abstain from voting on the resolution concerning missing persons in Syria at the United Nations General Assembly was unacceptable. He emphasized that there are missing individuals in Syria.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Sayegh expressed that Lebanon's stance is an individual and partisan position linked to the Syrian position.

He stated, "we have more than one missing person in Syria, and the latest is Boutros Khawand. Some witnesses claim to have seen him in Syria, while others say they have not, and the testimonies are contradictory. However, the testimonies we have indicate that Khawand was spotted in Syria."

Regarding the presidential file, he said, "the advice we gave to the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is the same one we will give to the future president," stressing the importance of not wasting time and engaging in dialogue with the parties involved. He highlighted that one party must be engaged with, which is Hezbollah, as all parties in Lebanon know their demands.

Sayegh believes that it is the duty of the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, to keep the presidential election sessions open.

However, he noted that in the last session, the quorum was disrupted due to the stance of the bloc they follow. He considered that the election session should continue until a president is elected to be considered complete.

He also affirmed that the nomination of former minister Jihad Azour is very serious. If they had gone to a second round on June 14, Azour would have been the president today. He added, "there is a prevention of electing a president for the Republic in Lebanon by the authority."

