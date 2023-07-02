Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

2023-07-02 | 04:32
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
1min
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, and the accompanying delegation met with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi, in a meeting attended by officials from the Ministry as part of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

According to a statement issued by the Minister of Labor, several positive matters of mutual interest were agreed upon, particularly in the fields of inspection and inspection training in the labor sector, labor-employer relations, vocational and artisanal education, as well as the exchange of technical, engineering, and specialized labor services.
 
The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Lebanese and Iranian sides, and it was agreed to appoint specialists from both countries to follow up on the provisions of the memorandum to implement these agreements practically. 

Bayram and Mortazavi expressed their hope during the meeting to benefit from the diverse experiences of both countries in various fields, especially entrepreneurship and job creation.
 

