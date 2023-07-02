News
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
Lebanon News
2023-07-02 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, and the accompanying delegation met with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi, in a meeting attended by officials from the Ministry as part of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
According to a statement issued by the Minister of Labor, several positive matters of mutual interest were agreed upon, particularly in the fields of inspection and inspection training in the labor sector, labor-employer relations, vocational and artisanal education, as well as the exchange of technical, engineering, and specialized labor services.
The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Lebanese and Iranian sides, and it was agreed to appoint specialists from both countries to follow up on the provisions of the memorandum to implement these agreements practically.
Bayram and Mortazavi expressed their hope during the meeting to benefit from the diverse experiences of both countries in various fields, especially entrepreneurship and job creation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Labor
Iran
Moustafa Bayram
Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi
Next
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Previous
