News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis
Lebanon News
2023-07-02 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis
A parliamentary delegation has departed for Germany to meet with several German officials and explain the Lebanese crisis, covering its political and economic aspects and presenting a roadmap for overcoming this crisis.
The delegation includes Members of Parliament Fouad Makhzoumi, Ghassan Hasbani, Ragy El Saad, Adib Abdel Massih, Elias Hankach, Bilal Houshaymi, Waddah Sadek, and the political advisor to MP Makhzoumi, Carole Zouein.
It is worth noting that this visit to Berlin is a continuation of visits to Sweden, Belgium, the United States, and France.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliamentary
Delegation
Germany
Crisis
Next
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
0
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-20
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-20
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife
Lebanon News
07:09
Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife
0
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
0
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
0
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
World News
2023-06-30
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
2023-06-30
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
0
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh
2
Press Highlights
01:10
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue
Press Highlights
01:10
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue
3
Lebanon News
02:01
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Lebanon News
02:01
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
4
Press Highlights
00:05
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
Press Highlights
00:05
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
5
Lebanon News
12:16
Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country
Lebanon News
12:16
Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
8
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More