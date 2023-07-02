Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis

A parliamentary delegation has departed for Germany to meet with several German officials and explain the Lebanese crisis, covering its political and economic aspects and presenting a roadmap for overcoming this crisis.



The delegation includes Members of Parliament Fouad Makhzoumi, Ghassan Hasbani, Ragy El Saad, Adib Abdel Massih, Elias Hankach, Bilal Houshaymi, Waddah Sadek, and the political advisor to MP Makhzoumi, Carole Zouein.



It is worth noting that this visit to Berlin is a continuation of visits to Sweden, Belgium, the United States, and France.