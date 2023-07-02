Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

Lebanon News
2023-07-02 | 06:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday Mass at the summer Patriarchal See in Dimane, during which he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda. 

The incident claimed the lives of two individuals from Bcharre, from the Tawk family. The deceased were identified as Haitham and Malek. 

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and pray for the eternal rest of their souls," said the patriarch. 

Patriarch al-Rahi called upon the Lebanese Army to ensure security for the benefit of all, emphasizing the need for the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint and entrust the longstanding dispute in the Qornet El Sawda area to the judiciary.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Bechara Boutros al-Rahi

Dimane

Incident

Qornet El Sawda

Bcharre

LBCI Next
Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-17

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More