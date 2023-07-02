Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday Mass at the summer Patriarchal See in Dimane, during which he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda.



The incident claimed the lives of two individuals from Bcharre, from the Tawk family. The deceased were identified as Haitham and Malek.



"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and pray for the eternal rest of their souls," said the patriarch.



Patriarch al-Rahi called upon the Lebanese Army to ensure security for the benefit of all, emphasizing the need for the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint and entrust the longstanding dispute in the Qornet El Sawda area to the judiciary.