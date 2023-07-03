Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations

On Monday, the caretaker National Defense Minister, Maurice Sleem, met with Joel Gario-Mailam, a member of the French Senate and Secretary of the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee, in his office in Yarze.



During the meeting, they discussed the historical relations between the two countries in various fields, especially the ongoing cooperation between their armies.



Senator Gario-Mailam expressed her confidence in the ability of the Lebanese people to overcome the crisis that weighs heavily on Lebanon. She affirmed France's constant support in several areas, particularly in the military domain.



In turn, the Defense Minister acknowledged the continuous French support to Lebanon and the meaningful initiatives to solve the ongoing crises. He appreciated the military cooperation between the two countries and France's participation in UNIFIL, as well as the ongoing coordination with the Lebanese army regarding training and equipment.



Minister Sleem highly praised France for its unwavering support to Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of the international community taking necessary steps to support the Lebanese stance calling for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. He also hoped that Senator Gario-Mailam would convey the Lebanese stance to the international community.