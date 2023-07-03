MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum

2023-07-03 | 07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
2min
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum

MP Mark Daou expressed his belief that former Minister Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum. He pointed out that Azour received the most votes and is the candidate with the highest chance of obtaining 65 votes if the second session is completed.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Daou stated, "we cannot do it without Jihad Azour because he is the closest choice to filling the vacuum."

He considered it the responsibility of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to announce their conditions for staying in the session to elect a president.

Daou further stated, "electing a president requires a convergence of forces and the absence of veto power from any party. It is our duty as MPs to eliminate the political vacuum."

He added, "we do not have the power to revolt on weapons, nor the power to overturn sectarian alignments."

Regarding the French initiative, he said, "the best thing the French initiative can do is to engage in dialogue outside Lebanon."

He pointed out that the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, came with an initiative from the French, and even foreign countries have not engaged in a common approach. Le Drian, even if he returns to Lebanon, does not speak on behalf of everyone.

