MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no way out of the crisis except through serious dialogue

According to MP George Atallah, the truth would have been revealed if the second session to elect the President of the Republic had been held.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, regarding the dialogue, Atallah recalled that in July 2022, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) proposed dialogue among all political forces to overcome obstacles, mainly since the current alignments have not produced a president.



He stated, "we still stand firm in our stance, and there is no way out of the crisis except through serious dialogue. The international community currently has problems, and we must seize opportunities for facilitation rather than hindrance."