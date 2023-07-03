MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual

MP Kassem Hashem emphasized the necessity of dialogue to understand how to overcome the presidential vacuum before addressing other issues that the president should be involved in.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "there is nothing preventing dialogue, and there is misleading talk about our approach to dialogue and how to reach an agreement on the specifications of the next president in order to later proceed with the list of names for voting. However, it is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual."