News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former Minister conveys condolences urging swift action in Qornet El Sawda tragedy
Lebanon News
2023-07-03 | 11:12
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Former Minister conveys condolences urging swift action in Qornet El Sawda tragedy
Former Minister and President of the "Kulluna Li Beirut " Association, Mohammad Choucair, expressed his deep sadness and sorrow over the tragic incident of Qornet El Sawda and the loss of the two victims, Haitham Tawk and Malek Tawk.
He extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Tawk family, the victims' relatives, their loved ones, and the leadership of Bcharre in the face of this tragedy that has affected all of Lebanon.
In this context, Choucair called on the relevant state authorities to work swiftly to "uncover the circumstances of this condemnable incident, to establish justice, prevent discord, and protect our society, our people, and our nation."
Moreover, he praised the stance of the Mufti, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, who represents a firm and unifying national position. Choucair announced his support for the Lebanese Army, which remains in the middle of safety for the nation and its citizens. He also emphasized the need for the state to fulfill its duties completely, especially in resolving conflicts by enforcing the law and asserting the state's sovereignty.
Lebanon News
Former
Minister
Convey
Condolences
Swift
Action
Qornet El Sawda
Tragedy
Next
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
0
World News
2023-06-16
UN demands urgent action after Greece migrant boat tragedy
World News
2023-06-16
UN demands urgent action after Greece migrant boat tragedy
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
0
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
4
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
7
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
8
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More