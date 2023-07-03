Former Minister conveys condolences urging swift action in Qornet El Sawda tragedy

Former Minister and President of the "Kulluna Li Beirut " Association, Mohammad Choucair, expressed his deep sadness and sorrow over the tragic incident of Qornet El Sawda and the loss of the two victims, Haitham Tawk and Malek Tawk.



He extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Tawk family, the victims' relatives, their loved ones, and the leadership of Bcharre in the face of this tragedy that has affected all of Lebanon.



In this context, Choucair called on the relevant state authorities to work swiftly to "uncover the circumstances of this condemnable incident, to establish justice, prevent discord, and protect our society, our people, and our nation."



Moreover, he praised the stance of the Mufti, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, who represents a firm and unifying national position. Choucair announced his support for the Lebanese Army, which remains in the middle of safety for the nation and its citizens. He also emphasized the need for the state to fulfill its duties completely, especially in resolving conflicts by enforcing the law and asserting the state's sovereignty.