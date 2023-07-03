UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

Lebanon News
2023-07-03 | 13:27
High views
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

The Deputy Director of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Media Office, Candice Ardel, announced in a phone call with the National News Agency (NNA) that "UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lazaro continues his direct contacts with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to address the issue of tents near Bastara."

"We are verifying the reports of a tent being moved north of the Blue Line," she stated.

Furthermore, she added, "any unauthorized presence or activity near the Blue Line is a cause for concern and can escalate tension and misunderstanding."

