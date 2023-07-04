News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
Lebanon News
2023-07-04 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared, "It has become evident from the overall oppositional stances we hear that the government's continuation in its duties does not align with the ambitions of parties seeking to spread the void."
"This is either justified by the need to rebuild institutions based on balances that constitute a coup against the constitution and its spirit or as a means of pressuring to achieve gains," he added.
During the Emigrants Economic Conference, the Prime Minister affirmed, "The group hiding behind the alleged preservation of the powers of the President is the same group that has obstructed for years and persists in attributing proven charges to others, continuously seeking to obstruct the government's work and criticize its decisions."
Regarding emigrants, he said, "When we talk about emigration, especially at this time, the first thing that comes to mind is the close relationship between those residing in the homeland and the dispersed Lebanese in all corners of the world."
He considered that emigrants are the lungs from which Lebanon breathes, thanks to their competitive professional expertise, efficiency, and recognized leadership, even by their toughest competitors.
He continued, "Your conference today convenes amidst the ongoing presidential vacuum for months, without any signs of a solution, as the concerned internal parties persist behind non-negotiable positions, and with external mediation also caught in a stalemate until further notice."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Government
Emigrants Economic Conference
Next
MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
Lebanon News
05:34
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
0
Lebanon News
04:28
MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem
Lebanon News
04:28
MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem
0
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
0
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
4
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
7
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
8
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More