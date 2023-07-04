Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy

Lebanon News
2023-07-04 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared, "It has become evident from the overall oppositional stances we hear that the government's continuation in its duties does not align with the ambitions of parties seeking to spread the void." 

"This is either justified by the need to rebuild institutions based on balances that constitute a coup against the constitution and its spirit or as a means of pressuring to achieve gains," he added. 

During the Emigrants Economic Conference, the Prime Minister affirmed, "The group hiding behind the alleged preservation of the powers of the President is the same group that has obstructed for years and persists in attributing proven charges to others, continuously seeking to obstruct the government's work and criticize its decisions." 

Regarding emigrants, he said, "When we talk about emigration, especially at this time, the first thing that comes to mind is the close relationship between those residing in the homeland and the dispersed Lebanese in all corners of the world." 

He considered that emigrants are the lungs from which Lebanon breathes, thanks to their competitive professional expertise, efficiency, and recognized leadership, even by their toughest competitors.

He continued, "Your conference today convenes amidst the ongoing presidential vacuum for months, without any signs of a solution, as the concerned internal parties persist behind non-negotiable positions, and with external mediation also caught in a stalemate until further notice."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Government

Emigrants Economic Conference

LBCI Next
MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-08

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:20

Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09

Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More