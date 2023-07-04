Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared, "It has become evident from the overall oppositional stances we hear that the government's continuation in its duties does not align with the ambitions of parties seeking to spread the void."



"This is either justified by the need to rebuild institutions based on balances that constitute a coup against the constitution and its spirit or as a means of pressuring to achieve gains," he added.



During the Emigrants Economic Conference, the Prime Minister affirmed, "The group hiding behind the alleged preservation of the powers of the President is the same group that has obstructed for years and persists in attributing proven charges to others, continuously seeking to obstruct the government's work and criticize its decisions."



Regarding emigrants, he said, "When we talk about emigration, especially at this time, the first thing that comes to mind is the close relationship between those residing in the homeland and the dispersed Lebanese in all corners of the world."



He considered that emigrants are the lungs from which Lebanon breathes, thanks to their competitive professional expertise, efficiency, and recognized leadership, even by their toughest competitors.



He continued, "Your conference today convenes amidst the ongoing presidential vacuum for months, without any signs of a solution, as the concerned internal parties persist behind non-negotiable positions, and with external mediation also caught in a stalemate until further notice."