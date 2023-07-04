The passenger movement at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport was remarkably active during June, recording the highest numbers since the beginning of the current year. It can be considered among the highest figures in years.



The passenger's movement numbers increased by more than 22 percent compared to June 2022, with a total of 708,970 passengers compared to 580,787 passengers in the same month last year. The number of arrivals to Lebanon increased by over 25 percent, reaching 427,854.



Since the beginning of June, over thirty days, the daily influx of arrivals to Lebanon exceeded 10,000 visitors, steadily increasing to reach, on some days, over 20,000 visitors.



The daily passenger movement at the airport exceeded 30,000, including arrivals and departures, which brings the airport's activity back to pre-2019 levels.



The passenger movement at the airport during June 2023 was distributed as follows:



The number of departing passengers increased by 17 percent, totaling 280,366 passengers. However, the number of transit passengers decreased by 16.48 percent, with 750 passengers.



Meanwhile, the number of flights operated by national, Arab, and foreign airlines that utilized the airport during June reached 5,492 flights, marking a 20.75 percent increase compared to June 2022.



Among these flights, 2,749 were arrivals to Lebanon, representing a 21 percent increase, while the number of departures from Lebanon showed a 20.46 percent increase.



As the month of June came to an end, along with the first half of the year 2023, the overall number of passengers passing through the airport since the beginning of the year until the end of the sixth month reached 3,185,959 passengers, compared to 2,568,797 passengers during the first half of the previous year 2022. This indicates a 24 percent increase.



The number of arrivals to Lebanon during the first half of 2023 saw a significant rise of 25.37 percent, reaching 1,637,760 passengers. Similarly, the number of departures from Lebanon increased by 22.80 percent, with a total of 1,545,043 passengers recorded.