News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
Lebanon News
2023-07-04 | 05:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
The passenger movement at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport was remarkably active during June, recording the highest numbers since the beginning of the current year. It can be considered among the highest figures in years.
The passenger's movement numbers increased by more than 22 percent compared to June 2022, with a total of 708,970 passengers compared to 580,787 passengers in the same month last year. The number of arrivals to Lebanon increased by over 25 percent, reaching 427,854.
Since the beginning of June, over thirty days, the daily influx of arrivals to Lebanon exceeded 10,000 visitors, steadily increasing to reach, on some days, over 20,000 visitors.
The daily passenger movement at the airport exceeded 30,000, including arrivals and departures, which brings the airport's activity back to pre-2019 levels.
The passenger movement at the airport during June 2023 was distributed as follows:
The number of departing passengers increased by 17 percent, totaling 280,366 passengers. However, the number of transit passengers decreased by 16.48 percent, with 750 passengers.
Meanwhile, the number of flights operated by national, Arab, and foreign airlines that utilized the airport during June reached 5,492 flights, marking a 20.75 percent increase compared to June 2022.
Among these flights, 2,749 were arrivals to Lebanon, representing a 21 percent increase, while the number of departures from Lebanon showed a 20.46 percent increase.
As the month of June came to an end, along with the first half of the year 2023, the overall number of passengers passing through the airport since the beginning of the year until the end of the sixth month reached 3,185,959 passengers, compared to 2,568,797 passengers during the first half of the previous year 2022. This indicates a 24 percent increase.
The number of arrivals to Lebanon during the first half of 2023 saw a significant rise of 25.37 percent, reaching 1,637,760 passengers. Similarly, the number of departures from Lebanon increased by 22.80 percent, with a total of 1,545,043 passengers recorded.
Lebanon News
Passenger
Beirut
Airport
Movement
Next
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
08:26
Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
06:56
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon Economy
06:48
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
Lebanon Economy
06:48
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
0
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
0
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
4
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon Economy
06:48
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
Lebanon Economy
06:48
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
7
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
8
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More