Lebanon's Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, emphasized the continuous contribution of the diaspora in helping Lebanon, stating that "expatriates always contribute to assisting Lebanon, and the primary lifeline for the country is the funds from the diaspora abroad."



Speaking at the third Emigrants Economic Conference, Bou Habib said, "Despite being victims of the economic crisis, including those related to deposits, expatriates continue to transfer money to Lebanon."



He pointed out that "Lebanese residing in the Gulf, Africa, and Europe are the primary support for the Lebanese economy, not overlooking the significant role of Lebanese expatriates in the Americas and Australia."



He affirmed, "There can be no economic recovery in Lebanon without restoring trust and rebuilding relationships with the diaspora. The purpose of expatriate funds reaching Lebanon is to support residents in their resilience in their homeland."



In conclusion, he stressed that "we must stimulate the "emigrant economy," and this cannot happen without reforms and the proper functioning of constitutional institutions."