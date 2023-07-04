Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister

Lebanon News
2023-07-04 | 06:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s expatriates contribute to the country&#39;s vitality, Says Foreign Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister

Lebanon's Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, emphasized the continuous contribution of the diaspora in helping Lebanon, stating that "expatriates always contribute to assisting Lebanon, and the primary lifeline for the country is the funds from the diaspora abroad." 

Speaking at the third Emigrants Economic Conference, Bou Habib said, "Despite being victims of the economic crisis, including those related to deposits, expatriates continue to transfer money to Lebanon." 

He pointed out that "Lebanese residing in the Gulf, Africa, and Europe are the primary support for the Lebanese economy, not overlooking the significant role of Lebanese expatriates in the Americas and Australia." 

He affirmed, "There can be no economic recovery in Lebanon without restoring trust and rebuilding relationships with the diaspora. The purpose of expatriate funds reaching Lebanon is to support residents in their resilience in their homeland." 

In conclusion, he stressed that "we must stimulate the "emigrant economy," and this cannot happen without reforms and the proper functioning of constitutional institutions."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Abdallah Bou Habib

Diaspora

Lebanese

Expatriates

LBCI Next
Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-28

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-11

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More