Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

The opposition delegation, consisting of MPs Fouad Makhzoumi, Ghassan Hasbani, Elias Hankach, Adib Abdel-Masih, Bilal al-Hosheimi, Waddah Saddeq, Raji al-Saad, and the political advisor to MP Fouad Makhzoumi, Carol Zouein, met with German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner, along with Head of the Syria Desk at the German Foreign Ministry.



According to a statement issued by Makhzoumi's media office, "This visit comes as part of Makhzoumi's initiative to convey the opposition's voice and representation to the international community, including the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, economic and political reforms, as well as the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon."