European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates

Lebanon News
2023-07-05 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates

The European Observatory for Integrity stressed on Wednesday the importance of the Lebanese judiciary to follow the footsteps of the French judiciary, which approved the requests presented by the Lebanese state to impose a seizure on the funds and properties belonging to Banque du Liban's governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kozakova.  

The Observatory called on the Lebanese judiciary to fulfill its duty by imposing a seizure on the properties of these individuals in Lebanon. 

On June 1, 2023, the Cases Authority at the Lebanese Justice Ministry requested the seizure of properties belonging to Salameh, his brother Raja, and their assistant Marianne Howayek, estimated to be worth $3 billion.
 

Lebanon News

European Observatory

Lebanon

Judiciary

Funds

Seizure

Banque du Liban

Riad Salameh

Raja Salameh

Marianne Howayek

Anna Kozakova

France

LBCI Next
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Maronite Patriarch calls for international conference on Lebanon's future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-02

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-20

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

German officials stress need for reforms in aid delivery to Lebanon during meeting with opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Maronite Patriarch calls for international conference on Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:44

Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Trendy French Island limits visitors to fight 'over tourism'

LBCI
World News
04:04

"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More