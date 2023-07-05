News
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates
Lebanon News
2023-07-05 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates
The European Observatory for Integrity stressed on Wednesday the importance of the Lebanese judiciary to follow the footsteps of the French judiciary, which approved the requests presented by the Lebanese state to impose a seizure on the funds and properties belonging to Banque du Liban's governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kozakova.
The Observatory called on the Lebanese judiciary to fulfill its duty by imposing a seizure on the properties of these individuals in Lebanon.
On June 1, 2023, the Cases Authority at the Lebanese Justice Ministry requested the seizure of properties belonging to Salameh, his brother Raja, and their assistant Marianne Howayek, estimated to be worth $3 billion.
Lebanon News
European Observatory
Lebanon
Judiciary
Funds
Seizure
Banque du Liban
Riad Salameh
Raja Salameh
Marianne Howayek
Anna Kozakova
France
