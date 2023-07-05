Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

2023-07-05 | 06:34
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

An Israeli bulldozer, accompanied by a number of soldiers, attempted to breach the Blue Line by digging the road in the Karkazan area on the Lebanese-Palestinian border in the town Mays el-Jabal.

The incursion was met with a prompt response from the Lebanese Army, with Army Intelligence and UNIFIL presence in the area. 

The Lebanese Army compelled the Israeli enemy to cease the excavation activities.
 

