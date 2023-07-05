Mikati meets with Caretaker Interior Minister and LAF Commander, discusses security, Budget, and community initiatives

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a series of essential meetings on Wednesday to address various governmental matters.



At the Grand Serail, he began the day by meeting with Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi. The meeting focused on discussing the affairs and responsibilities of the ministry.



Later, Mikati convened with Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun to assess the security situation and discuss matters about the military institution.



The discussions also touched upon the situation in the south of Lebanon, particularly in light of recent Israeli violations.



Another significant meeting led by Mikati was held to deliberate on the 2023 budget.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Chami, Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, as well as advisors to Caretaker Prime Minister, former ministers Nicolas Nahas and Samir Daher, and the Director-General of the Ministry of Finance George Maarawi.



During the meeting, participants continued their discussions on the Budget's provisions and proposals, intending to finalize the draft within a week. The finalized draft will then be distributed to the ministers in preparation for further examination during consecutive cabinet meetings.



In addition to these engagements, Mikati met with Judge George Atieh, the head of the Central Inspection Authority.



Furthermore, the Prime Minister received a delegation from the administrative board of the "Child Care Association in Tripoli," led by Samar Zeini Baraka.



In recognition of her outstanding dedication and 32 years of service as the association's former president, Prime Minister Mikati honored Nariman Aqad Zaouk for her invaluable contributions to the association's leadership and her numerous charitable and social activities benefitting families and children in Tripoli.