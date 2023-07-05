Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

On Wednesday, former President Michel Aoun believed that the non-disclosure of the preliminary report issued by the forensic auditing company indicates that this report condemns those who received it or a party they want to protect.

"The ruling system is trying to conceal the report because it incriminates them. Today, the challenge is before the Lebanese people to uncover the contents of this report," he said during a televised interview.



Aoun also noted that the government unanimously approved forensic auditing.

"But the next day, the then Minister of Finance came back and said that his political party did not agree to proceed with the audit," he continued.



During an interview with OTV television, he pointed out that the obstacles have continued with the aim of halting the forensic audit. Today they are attempting to suppress the report produced by Alvarez & Marsal in an attempt to protect the accused.

He emphasized that what is required today is for the Parliament to fulfill its role as a supervisory authority and for the Speaker of Parliament to call for a session to hold the perpetrators accountable.