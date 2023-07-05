Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

Lebanon News
2023-07-05 | 14:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

On Wednesday, former President Michel Aoun believed that the non-disclosure of the preliminary report issued by the forensic auditing company indicates that this report condemns those who received it or a party they want to protect. 
"The ruling system is trying to conceal the report because it incriminates them. Today, the challenge is before the Lebanese people to uncover the contents of this report," he said during a televised interview.

Aoun also noted that the government unanimously approved forensic auditing.
"But the next day, the then Minister of Finance came back and said that his political party did not agree to proceed with the audit," he continued.

During an interview with OTV television, he pointed out that the obstacles have continued with the aim of halting the forensic audit. Today they are attempting to suppress the report produced by Alvarez & Marsal in an attempt to protect the accused.
He emphasized that what is required today is for the Parliament to fulfill its role as a supervisory authority and for the Speaker of Parliament to call for a session to hold the perpetrators accountable.
 

Lebanon News

Aoun

Forensic Audit

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-06

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

MPs express gratitude for support at martyrs' farewell and address concerns regarding property disputes decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:05

Chaos in the beauty world: LBCI unveils the risks of unregulated cosmetic centers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:52

Twitter silently removes login requirement for viewing tweets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-06

Alfa, Touch employees declare open-ended strike, vow escalation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More