Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

2023-07-06 | 03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

A missile was fired from the Lebanese territory, precisely from the locality of Bastra, between Kfarshouba and El Mari, towards the occupied Palestinian territories. 

The Israeli army responded with two artillery shells that hit Sahl al-Majeeda.
 

