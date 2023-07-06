Escalation warning: Mobile Operators Syndicate demands quick solutions

The Mobile Operators Syndicate - Lebanon issued a statement declaring that a meeting was held with the managements of Alfa and Touch, during which it was emphasized that there would be no compromise on rights and a commitment to achieving full equality according to the collective labor agreement.



The statement further highlighted the two companies' human resources departments' efficiency in carrying out their duties effectively.



In conclusion, the statement affirmed the syndicate's determination to escalate the situation if quick solutions to the pending issues are not implemented.