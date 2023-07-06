News
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan 29°
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Escalation warning: Mobile Operators Syndicate demands quick solutions
Lebanon News
2023-07-06 | 04:15
Escalation warning: Mobile Operators Syndicate demands quick solutions
The Mobile Operators Syndicate - Lebanon issued a statement declaring that a meeting was held with the managements of Alfa and Touch, during which it was emphasized that there would be no compromise on rights and a commitment to achieving full equality according to the collective labor agreement.
The statement further highlighted the two companies' human resources departments' efficiency in carrying out their duties effectively.
In conclusion, the statement affirmed the syndicate's determination to escalate the situation if quick solutions to the pending issues are not implemented.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Mobile Operators Syndicate
Alfa
Touch
Telecommunication
Lebanon News
2023-05-08
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
2023-05-08
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
