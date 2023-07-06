On Thursday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) released a statement saying that after 8:00 am, UNIFIL peacekeepers detected explosions near Al-Majidiya.



"We could not confirm the origin or cause of the explosions at the time, but sent peacekeepers to investigate as the sounds were consistent with a possible rocket launch," said the statement.



It continued that around noon, UNIFIL detected shelling from Israel to the Kfarchouba area in Lebanon.



"Our Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, has been in contact with authorities in Lebanon and Israel, and our liaison mechanisms have been fully engaged to prevent further escalation," it said.



UNIFIL stated that this incident occurred when the area faced tensions earlier this week, urging to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could lead to further escalation.