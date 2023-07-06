The deputies of Banque du Liban's governor stressed the need to appoint a new governor according to Article 18 of the Monetary and Credit Law as soon as possible, warning against taking the measure they deem appropriate for the public interest, with the approaching date of the end of Riad Salameh's term on July 31, 2023.



Sources at Banque du Liban told LBCI that if the demands of the governor's deputies were not met, the next step would be collective resignation.