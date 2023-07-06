The Road and Transportation Authority (RTA) and the Vehicle Registration Center announced that citizens can now visit their website, www.tmo.gov.lb, to book appointments for their transactions starting from Thursday for the following week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.



This applies to the services available at the authority's office in Dekwaneh.



As for the centers in Zahle, Sidon, and Nabatieh, all transactions will be processed during the designated days mentioned above, except for ownership transfer and salvage sales.



However, the operations at the Tripoli department are currently suspended.