Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution

2023-07-07 | 01:36
0min
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, made a significant tweet with political implications. He wrote, "A reading in the significance of the political sin from the perspective of the thinker Baruch Spinoza confirms that the greatest sin is persisting in making wrong choices, which delays confronting the truth without canceling it." 

This article was initially published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria. 
Informed sources told Al Joumhouria that the Saudi view of Lebanon is that Riyadh sees the political class in Lebanon as committing a sin against the country and persisting in it, despite the crises it is facing.  

To the extent that this sin has become natural or normal for its perpetrators. The Kingdom considers this the main reason preventing Lebanon from overcoming these crises.
 

