News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK's support to Lebanon: Air Marshal Martin Sampson's visit highlights solidarity
Lebanon News
2023-07-07 | 04:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK's support to Lebanon: Air Marshal Martin Sampson's visit highlights solidarity
United Kingdom's Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin Sampson, conducted a two-day visit to Lebanon, where he met with various Lebanese figures.
During his visit, he attended a ceremony held at UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura, during which the DSAME saw the raising of the United Kingdom's flag as a Troop Contributing Country represented by a female officer as the Integrated Outreach Operations Officer, as the UK is officially the 49th troop contributor to the Mission's current 10,101 peacekeepers.
In Lebanon, the DSAME met Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, accompanied by the Defence Attaché Lt. Colonel Lee Saunders and Charge D'Affaires, Camilla Nickless, who expressed:
"The visit of Air Marshal Martin Sampson to Lebanon and his frank and open discussions with the LAF Commander is a symbol of the continued strong cooperation and partnership between the UK's Armed Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces."
In turn, Air Marshal Martin Sampson affirmed that "UNIFIL's mandate and operations in South Lebanon are important to stability and security for Lebanon and the region."
Revealing that during his meetings, he emphasized his admiration for the resilience of the Lebanese people and that of the LAF. "We remain a friend and an ally of the Lebanese people and the Lebanese Armed Forces."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Kingdom
Defence
Air Marshal Martin Sampson
UNIFIL
Lebanese Armed Forces
Next
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
UNIFIL's warning: Exercise restraint to prevent further escalation on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
UNIFIL's warning: Exercise restraint to prevent further escalation on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
0
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
0
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
0
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
Lebanon News
07:46
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
World News
2023-06-27
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'
World News
2023-06-27
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
2
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
3
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
5
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
6
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More