United Kingdom's Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin Sampson, conducted a two-day visit to Lebanon, where he met with various Lebanese figures.



During his visit, he attended a ceremony held at UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura, during which the DSAME saw the raising of the United Kingdom's flag as a Troop Contributing Country represented by a female officer as the Integrated Outreach Operations Officer, as the UK is officially the 49th troop contributor to the Mission's current 10,101 peacekeepers.



In Lebanon, the DSAME met Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, accompanied by the Defence Attaché Lt. Colonel Lee Saunders and Charge D'Affaires, Camilla Nickless, who expressed:



"The visit of Air Marshal Martin Sampson to Lebanon and his frank and open discussions with the LAF Commander is a symbol of the continued strong cooperation and partnership between the UK's Armed Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces."



In turn, Air Marshal Martin Sampson affirmed that "UNIFIL's mandate and operations in South Lebanon are important to stability and security for Lebanon and the region."



Revealing that during his meetings, he emphasized his admiration for the resilience of the Lebanese people and that of the LAF. "We remain a friend and an ally of the Lebanese people and the Lebanese Armed Forces."