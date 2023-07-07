Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

According to investigations carried out by the first investigating judge, Samaranda Nassar, in collaboration with the forensic evidence team regarding the Qornet El Sawda incident and the killing of two young men from Bcharre, LBCI's sources reveal that the location of Haitham Tawk's death has been identified, along with the approximate distance from which the bullet was fired at him, which is about 160 to 170 meters.



Furthermore, the type of weapon used to kill Haitham Tawk has been determined. Several bullet casings were found where the group of young men from Bcharre was present, in addition to gunshot wounds at the point from which the shots were fired at Haitham.



Sources indicate that Haitham and his companions were subjected to a few gunshots that killed him, prompting a response from the young men of Bcharre, whose weapon type has been identified.



Additionally, LBCI reported that seven stone barricades were found in the surrounding hills, and other barricades were documented in the distant hills.



It is worth noting that all of this information is awaiting the release of laboratory test results.