Public Health Minister addresses 'Sustainable Health for All' conference in Lyon

The caretaker Public Health Minister, Dr. Firas al-Abiad, participated in a conference organized by the French Development Agency, in collaboration with international health organizations and institutions, in the city of Lyon, France, under the theme "Sustainable Health for All."



The new Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Academy, David Atchoarena, and the Health Minister in Senegal, Marie Awa Coll Seck, representatives from civil society organizations, and health specialists from around the world attended the conference.



During his speech, al-Abiad discussed Lebanon's experience in facing the cholera epidemic, noting that "Lebanon, which suffers from a tremendous shortage of resources, was able to confront this epidemic, which initially spread in the fragile environment of refugee and displaced populations."



"The success of the ministry in containing the epidemic was due to the establishment of a clear plan based on the approach of 'Health for All' and relied on the cooperation of all stakeholders, starting from the local community to civil society organizations and international partners, in coordination with multiple partners," he stated.



Moreover, al-Abiad emphasized the need to consider three components when implementing the principle of "Health for All," which are as follows:



Firstly, recognizing the close interconnection between human health, the environment in which they live, and animals, and working towards establishing a shared vision that ensures the exchange of information and unified decision-making to address health challenges.



Secondly, the effectiveness of management through establishing multidisciplinary working groups, collaborative platforms, and practical mechanisms ensures effective coordination among various stakeholders.



Thirdly, a commitment to diligent monitoring and surveillance to assess health indicators, analyze them, and make appropriate decisions that ensure the principle of "Health for All."



He affirmed that "Lebanon and the Public Health Ministry are doing everything necessary in this context to ensure the principle of 'Health for All,' so that citizens and residents receive the necessary health services, despite the severe financial crisis that the healthcare system is experiencing."



He concluded by emphasizing that Lebanon has never shied away from its duties, expressing gratitude to international partner organizations for their support while also urging the international community to take on more responsibility in this field.