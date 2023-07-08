Public Health Minister addresses 'Sustainable Health for All' conference in Lyon

Lebanon News
2023-07-08 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Public Health Minister addresses &#39;Sustainable Health for All&#39; conference in Lyon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Public Health Minister addresses 'Sustainable Health for All' conference in Lyon

The caretaker Public Health Minister, Dr. Firas al-Abiad, participated in a conference organized by the French Development Agency, in collaboration with international health organizations and institutions, in the city of Lyon, France, under the theme "Sustainable Health for All."

The new Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Academy, David Atchoarena, and the Health Minister in Senegal, Marie Awa Coll Seck, representatives from civil society organizations, and health specialists from around the world attended the conference.

During his speech, al-Abiad discussed Lebanon's experience in facing the cholera epidemic, noting that "Lebanon, which suffers from a tremendous shortage of resources, was able to confront this epidemic, which initially spread in the fragile environment of refugee and displaced populations."

"The success of the ministry in containing the epidemic was due to the establishment of a clear plan based on the approach of 'Health for All' and relied on the cooperation of all stakeholders, starting from the local community to civil society organizations and international partners, in coordination with multiple partners," he stated.

Moreover, al-Abiad emphasized the need to consider three components when implementing the principle of "Health for All," which are as follows:

Firstly, recognizing the close interconnection between human health, the environment in which they live, and animals, and working towards establishing a shared vision that ensures the exchange of information and unified decision-making to address health challenges.

Secondly, the effectiveness of management through establishing multidisciplinary working groups, collaborative platforms, and practical mechanisms ensures effective coordination among various stakeholders.

Thirdly, a commitment to diligent monitoring and surveillance to assess health indicators, analyze them, and make appropriate decisions that ensure the principle of "Health for All."

He affirmed that "Lebanon and the Public Health Ministry are doing everything necessary in this context to ensure the principle of 'Health for All,' so that citizens and residents receive the necessary health services, despite the severe financial crisis that the healthcare system is experiencing."

He concluded by emphasizing that Lebanon has never shied away from its duties, expressing gratitude to international partner organizations for their support while also urging the international community to take on more responsibility in this field.

Lebanon News

Public

Health

Minister

Address

Sustainable

Conference

Lyon

France

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-15

Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Security forces thwart illegal migration operation in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04

Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-25

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation

LBCI
World News
06:23

Thousands of migrants starve in Greece after cutting their support program

LBCI
World News
14:09

France halts repatriating families of jihadists from Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More