Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation

Lebanon News
2023-07-08 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation

The Lebanese army issued on Saturday a statement clarifying the incident that occurred on July 1.

The statement reads as follows:

"Following the tragic incident that occurred on July 1, 2023, in the area of Qornat al-Sawda between citizens from the towns of Bcharri and Bekaa Seffrine, which resulted in the death of the young man Haitham Tawk, army units intervened to implement security measures. Shortly after, they came under gunfire, responded in kind, and arrested several individuals. At that time, it was discovered that citizen Malek Romanos was injured, and he later passed away due to his injuries."

The statement indicated that as a result, and based on the directive of the Public Prosecution Office, the Directorate of Military Intelligence immediately initiated an investigation and arrested several main suspects.

Therefore, after completing the investigations, and based on the directive of the Public Prosecution Office, several detainees were remanded in custody for further investigation, and 11 detainees were referred to the competent judiciary.

 

Lebanon News

Army

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Pondering the Central Bank's fate: Between administrative extensions and constitutional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Security forces thwart illegal migration operation in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Pondering the Central Bank's fate: Between administrative extensions and constitutional challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Security forces thwart illegal migration operation in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation

LBCI
World News
06:23

Thousands of migrants starve in Greece after cutting their support program

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More