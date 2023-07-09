MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections

On Sunday, MP Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, emphasized that the mandatory path to accomplish the presidential elections, given the current circumstances, is through dialogue and understanding.



"The alternative would be a waste of time and a squandering of the interests of the country and its people," he said.



He further stressed that the state is primarily concerned with taking serious and swift action to compel the "Zionist enemy to retract the steps and measures by which it encroached on the northern Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar."



He affirmed that the state would find all Lebanese, national political forces, and brotherly countries and peoples standing alongside it, supporting its rightful demand and cause.