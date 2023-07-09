Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti

2023-07-09 | 05:43
Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti
2min
Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti

Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan addressed spiritual and political figures, stating, "When Lebanon is a country of national partnership, we must emphasize national collaboration and the necessity of protecting and building upon it."

This puts the Parliament at the forefront because Lebanon is a parliamentary democratic republic.  

He said: "We should eliminate sectarianism from the Lebanese constitution," saying that in this capacity, the Parliament serves as a refuge for protecting the constitutional nature of Lebanon, calling the Parliament and its members to establish the country's constitutional foundation without destroying it. Otherwise, Lebanon will be lost in the corridors of deals.

He affirmed the need to refrain from focusing on personal interests, adding that leaving a power vacuum is an "evil" that allows national interests to fall prey to chaos. Thus, the Parliament, the government, and all institutions and public administrations must protect national interests due to national necessity.  

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan confirmed that constitutions that do not guarantee the interests of their nations are nothing more than documents of destruction because the principle here is the protection of Lebanon's interests, not the protection of sectarian interests. The solution is national, not sectarian, he added. 

He continued, "We must remove the tendency to reject dialogue from our minds, and the distribution of accusations is unacceptable. "Shooting" at the mission of the Parliament is like shooting at the largest institution that guarantees national representation. The solution lies in dialogue, not estrangement, and in protecting the partnership, not tearing it apart. Anything else adds to the destruction of Lebanon."
 
Qabalan concluded, "The Israeli step to annex the Lebanese village of Ghajar is a national catastrophe, and there must be a national escalation. Every inch of Lebanese land [...] requires the government and political forces to launch a large-scale national mobilization commensurate with the strategic defense force authorized to protect every inch of Lebanese territory."
 

