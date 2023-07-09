Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm

2023-07-09 | 07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk&#39;s death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI's sources confirmed that the Army Intelligence arrested hours ago one of the participants in the armed clash that took place in Qornet El Sawda, which led to the death of Haitham Tawk. 

It affirmed that he had been monitored since the incident took place.
 

