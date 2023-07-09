News
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
2023-07-09 | 07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
LBCI's sources confirmed that the Army Intelligence arrested hours ago one of the participants in the armed clash that took place in Qornet El Sawda, which led to the death of Haitham Tawk.
It affirmed that he had been monitored since the incident took place.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army Intelligence
Armed
Clash
Qornet El Sawda
Haitham Tawk
