Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday's mass at the summer patriarchal residence in Dimane, stating that the deceased Haitham and Malek Tawk fell victim to the lack of respect for and implementation of administrative and judicial decisions issued by the Ministry of Environment and the real estate judge in the North.



"Unfortunately, it is clear that the failure to implement these judicial and administrative decisions is a result of well-known and familiar political interventions at the expense of the rule of law and its institutions," al-Rahi affirmed.



He stated that had these scientific and objective decisions been implemented, the problem would not have persisted with its tragic consequences, "including the recent tragedy of the fall of the martyrs Haitham and Malek Tawk."



What is also required is for politicians to refrain from their interventions that hinder the work of the security agencies responsible for enforcing judicial rulings and administrative decisions and to halt any works on the surface or underground of Qornet El Sawda, especially those related to water, following laws that prohibit any dealings with water at an elevation exceeding two thousand meters, he expressed.



The concerned municipalities in Bcharre, Bqaa Safrin, and Ehden-Zgharta are also requested to respond to the request of the real estate judge in the North to facilitate the work of surveying teams and provide the necessary documents and records in their possession to complete the process of demarcation and surveying, said the Maronite patriarch.



Regarding the presidential file, the patriarch said, "The obstinacy in maintaining the vacuum in the presidential seat, unfortunately, for personal, sectarian, and future goals, has led to an inevitable result, reflected in the parliament transformed into an electoral body as 'legislating necessity,' and in the caretaker government as 'necessity appointments.' Such an action undermines the constitutional and public institutions and erodes the people's and the state's trust."



"It is a crime committed by all those who obstruct the process of electing a president, despite the presence of capable candidates."



He continued, "Here is the Central Bank facing a structural crisis, and the governor's deputies demand the 'necessity appointment' of a new governor for six years while refusing to proceed with the interim appointment until the election of a new president."



"Here is the Lebanese Army, in exceptional circumstances, resorting to 'necessity appointment' to maintain the continuity of security institutions, including the utmost necessity of stability in Lebanon and civil peace amidst the successive crises we are experiencing," he added.



Al-Rahi also addressed the vacancy in the Military Council, stating, "The vacancy affecting the Military Council within the military institution, if it continues, may have very negative repercussions not only on the military institution but also on the security situation in Lebanon as a whole."



The patriarch concluded, "Let us appeal to the Almighty God to awaken the consciences of those responsible for obstructing the election of a president so that they reconsider their actions and realize the extent of the subsequent harm to the state and the people."