Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal

Lebanon News
2023-07-10 | 05:52
High views
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, met on Monday with Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Arolde Lazaro, heading a delegation, at the Grand Serail.

Minister Bou Habib stated after the meeting, "We discussed the security situation in the south, and they conveyed to us the Israeli side's demand to remove the tent. We responded that we want them to withdraw from the northern part of Ghajar, which was considered Lebanese territory. From our side, we have recorded around 18 Israeli violations of the border."

Regarding UN Resolution 1701 and the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate, he said, "The report of the UN Secretary-General will be discussed on July 20th, and the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate will be addressed in the last week of August."

