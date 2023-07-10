The military council is grappling with vacancies at two key posts in addition to the Chief of Staff's position.



These include the General Inspectorate headed by an Orthodox officer and the Directorate-General of Administration led by a Shiite officer.



However, the continued vacancy of the Chief of Staff's role, without a horizon for electing a new chief, and just months before the end of the army commander's tenure, is considered the most dangerous, according to concerned parties.



The reason for this concern lies in the importance of appointing a Chief of Staff: in the event of the army commander's absence, who takes over command?



The Defense Law designates only the Chief of Staff for this role. The same law does not provide an alternative if the position of the Chief of Staff is vacant, alongside the army's command.



The vacancy in both the command and Chief of Staff's post suggests a vacuum at the top of the military institution's hierarchy, like a body without a head: the absence of a command issuing orders to the army. Any security lapse could lead to instability.



This situation was conveyed by the army commander to all his visitors, especially the Patriarch, who, for this reason alone, emphasized the necessity of appointing a Chief of Staff.



Calls to fill the leadership vacuum in the army were backed by Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, who, after his meeting with the army commander, urged the safeguarding of military and security institutions in Lebanon by filling the vacancies in some of their positions to strengthen their work.



Will this urgency permit what is usually forbidden and secure a consensus for a session to appoint the caretaker government?



The Free Patriotic Movement stands by its position: "The highest-ranking officer should be appointed, no need for a session."



In turn, Hezbollah is not likely to change its stance: "The caretaker government is incapable of making significant decisions, including appointments."



Will this situation be resolved, or is the military institution heading towards an unknown void, with unknown ramifications for the country? Or will a political compromise save the army at the last minute? These questions remain unanswered, as the impasse continues.