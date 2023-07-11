Mikati, Halabi visit official exams center for cancer patients

Lebanon News
2023-07-11 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati, Halabi visit official exams center for cancer patients
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati, Halabi visit official exams center for cancer patients

On the second day of the official exams, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi, visited the official exam center for cancer patients, which was held at the "Children's Cancer Center" at the American University Hospital in Beirut.
 
"Many had speculated about the cancellation of the official exams, but we persevered in ensuring the continuity of education despite the great difficulties and in conducting the official exams despite all obstacles," Mikati pointed out.

Lebanon News

Mikati

Halabi

Lebanon

Cancer

Children

LBCI Next
Rifi from Dar al-Fatwa: Our experience with dialogue is not encouraging
Director-General of the National Social Security Fund ensures free transactions in latest circular
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Rifi from Dar al-Fatwa: Our experience with dialogue is not encouraging

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Director-General of the National Social Security Fund ensures free transactions in latest circular

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:43

The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv

LBCI
Middle East News
06:57

Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-08

Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio

LBCI
Sports News
04:05

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia and New Zealand to host the largest finals in history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More