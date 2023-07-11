Mikati, Halabi visit official exams center for cancer patients

On the second day of the official exams, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi, visited the official exam center for cancer patients, which was held at the "Children's Cancer Center" at the American University Hospital in Beirut.

"Many had speculated about the cancellation of the official exams, but we persevered in ensuring the continuity of education despite the great difficulties and in conducting the official exams despite all obstacles," Mikati pointed out.