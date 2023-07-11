Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet

Lebanon News
2023-07-11 | 08:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Walid Bukhari, received the Chairman of the Economic Bodies and former Minister, Mohammed Chouccair, accompanied by the President of the Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils, Wissam Ariss, who was elected to succeed late Samir al-Khatib, and members of the Union's Board of Directors, Hadi Soubra and Raja al-Khatib.
The visit provided an opportunity to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the activities carried out by the Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils, as well as its future work program, particularly in terms of developing economic relations and enhancing cooperation between the Lebanese private sector and the Gulf region.

Lebanon News

Chouccair,

Union

Lebanese

Business

Councils

LBCI Next
Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh’s term ends
Rifi from Dar al-Fatwa: Our experience with dialogue is not encouraging
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-04

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Meet Lebanese paralympic athlete Elissa Harik

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh’s term ends

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-02

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08

No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More