Bukhari, Chouccair, and Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils meet

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Walid Bukhari, received the Chairman of the Economic Bodies and former Minister, Mohammed Chouccair, accompanied by the President of the Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils, Wissam Ariss, who was elected to succeed late Samir al-Khatib, and members of the Union's Board of Directors, Hadi Soubra and Raja al-Khatib.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the activities carried out by the Union of Gulf Lebanese Business Councils, as well as its future work program, particularly in terms of developing economic relations and enhancing cooperation between the Lebanese private sector and the Gulf region.