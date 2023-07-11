Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh’s term ends

2023-07-11 | 09:43
Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh's term ends
Controversy still surrounds fate of BDL after Salameh’s term ends

From a legal standpoint, the Monetary and Credit Law is clear in its twenty-fifth article: Since there is no vacancy in the bank's governance, the powers are transferred to his first deputy when the ruler's term ends.

The first deputy ruler must conduct business even if the four other deputies of the ruler resigned, and the Council of Ministers must request him to do so.

The proposals made for the post-Riyad Salameh term end are all unsuccessful one after another. Appointing a new governor is out of question for a caretaker government, if it was able to secure two-thirds of the votes.

Additionally, the appointment of a judicial guard would be heresy, and there are disputes over the legality of the administrative extension.

The prime minister says that if deputies submit their resignation, the matter will be brought before the Council of Ministers and they will be asked to take on their legal obligations until a new governor is appointed.

In the event that the matter does not reach them to resign, the governor's deputies are requesting guarantees. They want the government to support their choices as long as they do not interfere with them in financial or technical matters in order to carry out the IMF's demand to unify exchange rates.

Sources at the Banque du Liban told LBCI that First Deputy Governor Wassim Mansouri, who is currently outside of Lebanon, will return to Beirut at the end of the week to meet with various political forces there to find out what they would like to do regarding the financial situation.

If he decides to accept the position of acting governor, he will let them know that he wants political cover for any action he takes, so they can either give him free hand with a clear decision or in case they want to move forward with the decision to use Sayrafa platform and financing the state, to have clear laws and decisions.

If there is no approval from the first deputy ruler to accept the position, will the suggested solution always be the Lebanese way?

Despite the controversy surrounding its legality, is it still acceptable that the governor's term and that his deputies resign before and after that, the Minister of Finance asks them to conduct all business with a cover from of the Council of Ministers until a new governor is chosen?

Despite the controversy surrounding its legality, is it still acceptable that the governor's term ends, his deputies step down both before and after, and that the minister of finance requests they carry out all business under the auspices of the Council of Ministers until a new governor is chosen?

 

 

