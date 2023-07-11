Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to "submit a complaint to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council, about the Israeli side's consecration of its full occupation and the completion of the annexation of the northern Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar, which extends beyond the outskirts of the town of Mari, which constitutes a flagrant and dangerous breach, In addition to the daily and continuous Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and resolution 1701 (2006)."

The ministry demanded "the condemnation of this deliberate breach of Lebanese sovereignty and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories."