Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory

The political office of the Kataeb party has warned that Lebanon is rapidly heading towards a complete vacuum in its financial, military, security, judicial, and administrative institutions, which threatens to lead to the total disintegration of the state and its full fall into the hands of Hezbollah. The latter seeks to control the country through a policy of gradually disabling positions, changing equations, and imposing its presidential candidate under the threat of undermining all the balances upon which Lebanon stands.

After its meeting chaired by MP Sami Gemayel, the political office of the Kataeb party also warned of the danger of continuing with this approach, which puts us in front of unconstitutional options such as "legislation of necessity" in a parliament turned into an electoral body, "necessity appointments" in a government that has no right to convene, and the innovation of choosing a president through dialogue, and a prime minister before being named by the MPs, and determining the ministerial statement before forming the government, which is a clear violation of all principles and rules.

The political office of the Kataeb party has called for an immediate invitation to elect a president in accordance with the constitution and to return Lebanon to the roots of democracy, which is the only way to release the state and its institutions from all the crises that are accumulating and threaten of slipping into a dark stage of complete collapse.

They have also warned against any remaining state officials resigning from their responsibilities in the issue of the Ghajar and handing it over to Hezbollah to take charge of the land demarcation, similar to what happened in the maritime demarcation, which resulted in relinquishing many rights to achieve interests.

The Kataeb party has reiterated its rejection of Hezbollah or any non-official, unauthorized party, or unconstitutionally empowered party to determine the fate of any inch of Lebanese territory because the Lebanese people are united in their insistence on clinging to the state alone as their spokesperson and guarantor of their rights.







