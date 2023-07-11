Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, considered that "the government today dares and seriously contemplates appointing a Central Bank Governor, a Military Council, and eventually an Army Commander, perhaps in the absence of a President of the Republic."



Bassil stated in a speech following the meeting of the Strong Lebanon bloc: "Our stance does not affect the basic interests of the Lebanese, and the evidence is what we have done in the Parliament. However, there are limits to the government's authority, which are clearly defined in the constitution, and silence about the previous situation has led us to this point."



He added, "they attempted to pass the idea of extending Riad Salameh's term, a crime against international justice, not only Lebanese justice. The appointment in the government means 'compensation for your safety' in exchange for the presidency, and the Deputy Prime Minister legally assumes the role. However, there are well-known responsibilities from the references, and the fourth possible and practical option is to appoint a judicial guard because the entire Central Bank is facing a judiciary that is keen on the army, so let it respect the law and suspend dozens of contracts by mutual agreement. Safeguarding the institution is done by respecting its laws."



Regarding the appointment of an Army Commander, he said, "If, God forbid, a president is not elected, and a vacuum occurs in the Military Council, there is the principle of 'Command' and its hierarchical rules, which are well-known and have been applied in the General Security. Any attempt to appoint outside the constitution and bypass the Defense Minister is a genuine military coup that we will not remain silent about."



As for the forensic audit, Bassil considered that "concealment is evidence of complicity, and it signifies fear and, therefore, a crime that requires accountability.' God knows what they are hiding.' However, our battle continues not only for the preliminary report but for the entire forensic audit."



Bassil also touched upon the dialogue issue, stating that "dialogue among the Lebanese is beneficial, and based on this, we have drafted the presidential priorities paper and engaged in discussions with everyone, stating that the program is more important than the person."



He continued, "we greatly appreciate the French efforts and call for their continuation based on the principle of assisting the Lebanese in reaching an agreement, not imposing a president on them. Dialogue is acceptable and desirable if it paves the way for solutions, but it is rejected if it is used to buy time and wait for conditions for a team to impose its candidate."