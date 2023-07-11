News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death
Lebanon News
2023-07-11 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death
The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, considered that "the government today dares and seriously contemplates appointing a Central Bank Governor, a Military Council, and eventually an Army Commander, perhaps in the absence of a President of the Republic."
Bassil stated in a speech following the meeting of the Strong Lebanon bloc: "Our stance does not affect the basic interests of the Lebanese, and the evidence is what we have done in the Parliament. However, there are limits to the government's authority, which are clearly defined in the constitution, and silence about the previous situation has led us to this point."
He added, "they attempted to pass the idea of extending Riad Salameh's term, a crime against international justice, not only Lebanese justice. The appointment in the government means 'compensation for your safety' in exchange for the presidency, and the Deputy Prime Minister legally assumes the role. However, there are well-known responsibilities from the references, and the fourth possible and practical option is to appoint a judicial guard because the entire Central Bank is facing a judiciary that is keen on the army, so let it respect the law and suspend dozens of contracts by mutual agreement. Safeguarding the institution is done by respecting its laws."
Regarding the appointment of an Army Commander, he said, "If, God forbid, a president is not elected, and a vacuum occurs in the Military Council, there is the principle of 'Command' and its hierarchical rules, which are well-known and have been applied in the General Security. Any attempt to appoint outside the constitution and bypass the Defense Minister is a genuine military coup that we will not remain silent about."
As for the forensic audit, Bassil considered that "concealment is evidence of complicity, and it signifies fear and, therefore, a crime that requires accountability.' God knows what they are hiding.' However, our battle continues not only for the preliminary report but for the entire forensic audit."
Bassil also touched upon the dialogue issue, stating that "dialogue among the Lebanese is beneficial, and based on this, we have drafted the presidential priorities paper and engaged in discussions with everyone, stating that the program is more important than the person."
He continued, "we greatly appreciate the French efforts and call for their continuation based on the principle of assisting the Lebanese in reaching an agreement, not imposing a president on them. Dialogue is acceptable and desirable if it paves the way for solutions, but it is rejected if it is used to buy time and wait for conditions for a team to impose its candidate."
Lebanon News
Gebran Bassil
Change
Stance
Dialogue
Presidency
Issue
Life
Death
Next
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Reddit braces for life after API changes
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Reddit braces for life after API changes
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-23
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-04-23
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
07:58
Rifi from Dar al-Fatwa: Our experience with dialogue is not encouraging
Lebanon News
07:58
Rifi from Dar al-Fatwa: Our experience with dialogue is not encouraging
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets with his Qatari counterpart
Lebanon News
13:21
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets with his Qatari counterpart
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh
0
World News
14:15
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
World News
14:15
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
2
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
4
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
5
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
6
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
7
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
8
Lebanon News
11:39
Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
11:39
Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More