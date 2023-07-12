Minister Khoury: Digital evidence became fundamental source of evidence relied upon by judges

2023-07-12
Minister Khoury: Digital evidence became fundamental source of evidence relied upon by judges
Minister Khoury: Digital evidence became fundamental source of evidence relied upon by judges

Caretaker Minister of Justice Henry Khoury believed on Wednesday that judges are facing new crimes being committed online, which require extensive expertise from both security forces, who conduct investigations, and judges, who must prosecute such criminal behavior.
 
"Digital evidence has become a fundamental source of evidence relied upon by judges to prosecute most cyber crimes in our day," he added.
 
He also stressed that "Lebanon has specialized legislation in this field, but it still needs specialized training and technological tools to assist in extracting information from electronic or virtual devices.”
 
“For this reason, we are extremely grateful to our partners in Spain and France for their ongoing support in this high-level training that aligns with the needs and capabilities of our judicial system. The collection, analysis, and storage of digital evidence and its proper chain of custody should be carried out by the security forces and referred to the judges, taking into account the procedural rights of individuals under investigation, leading to fair and legal judgments," he concluded by saying.
 

