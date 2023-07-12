Qatar stands by Lebanon: Qatari ambassador emphasizes importance of swift Presidential election

Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al Sahlawi considered that "nothing is more important than electing a president as soon as possible," stressing that "Qatar has always stood by Lebanon," pointing to "the historical friendship and deep love of the Qatari people for Lebanon and its people."



These remarks came during a meeting between Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi and the Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon in the summer patriarchal residence in Dimane on a farewell visit, where the two presented the overall developments on the local scene, especially the issue of the presidency.