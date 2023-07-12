Berri holds meeting with Taymour Jumblatt and Democratic Gathering delegation

Lebanon News
2023-07-12 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri holds meeting with Taymour Jumblatt and Democratic Gathering delegation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Berri holds meeting with Taymour Jumblatt and Democratic Gathering delegation

Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, received the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party and head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, along with a delegation from the Democratic Gathering Bloc in Ain el-Tineh.

The delegation included MPs Akram Chehayeb, Wael Abou Faour, Hadi Aboul Hessen, and the political advisor to the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Houssam Harb, in the presence of the political aide to the President of the Parliament, MP Ali Hassan Khalil. They discussed the general situation and the latest political developments.

After the meeting, MP Jumblatt said, "we have a historical and national relationship with Nabih Berri that began with Walid Jumblatt. We will continue this relationship, built on frankness and respect, despite differences in some matters, such as the presidency of the republic. However, this relationship will continue, especially regarding the issue of the presidency. Berri previously stated that the basis is dialogue, and we are with him on this matter."

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Meeting

Taymour Jumblatt

Democratic

Gathering

Delegation

LBCI Next
Change MPs condemn 'unjust' ruling against journalist Dima Sadek, emphasize importance of upholding freedoms
Investigation continues: Judge Abou Samra interrogates BDL Governor Salameh, others to be questioned
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-24

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Geagea stresses urgency for Presidential election in meeting with US Ambassador

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-04

Seven injured in Tel Aviv car ramming attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-07

Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More