Berri holds meeting with Taymour Jumblatt and Democratic Gathering delegation

Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, received the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party and head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, along with a delegation from the Democratic Gathering Bloc in Ain el-Tineh.



The delegation included MPs Akram Chehayeb, Wael Abou Faour, Hadi Aboul Hessen, and the political advisor to the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Houssam Harb, in the presence of the political aide to the President of the Parliament, MP Ali Hassan Khalil. They discussed the general situation and the latest political developments.



After the meeting, MP Jumblatt said, "we have a historical and national relationship with Nabih Berri that began with Walid Jumblatt. We will continue this relationship, built on frankness and respect, despite differences in some matters, such as the presidency of the republic. However, this relationship will continue, especially regarding the issue of the presidency. Berri previously stated that the basis is dialogue, and we are with him on this matter."