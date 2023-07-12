Change MPs condemn 'unjust' ruling against journalist Dima Sadek, emphasize importance of upholding freedoms

In a press conference held on Wednesday, MPs Paula Yacoubian, Yassin Yassin, Najat Saliba, and Melhem Khalaf discussed the recent ruling against Dima Sadek, emphasizing the importance of upholding freedoms and condemning the "unjust" verdict issued against the journalist.



Yacoubian began by acknowledging the 175th day of the protest initiated by the Change MPs, led by Melhem Khalaf and Najat Saliba, in defense of the constitution, institutions, and the country's survival.



She highlighted the critical issue of freedom, stating that the ruling against Dima Sadek was unjust. Sadek received a one-year prison sentence and a fine of LBP 120 million. She was stripped of her civil rights simply for describing a political faction in Lebanon as "Nazi" following an incident involving a young man from Tripoli.



"We left the Media and Communications Committee and witnessed attempts to silence us. The committee's role should be to protect freedoms and elevate the status of the media, not to cover up practices involving interference from the judiciary, a prevalent issue in Lebanon. Therefore, we demand the independence of the judiciary," Yacoubian stated.



She continued, "We requested a recommendation from the Media and Communications Committee to denounce the violation of freedoms, the suppression of journalists, and to condemn what happened to our colleague, Dima Sadek, which is not only a threat to press freedom but also to political life and freedom of expression."



Yacoubian concluded her remarks by stating, "I have mentioned before that I will suspend my membership in this committee if we cannot issue a recommendation as MPs to tell the free people of this country that we stand by them in preserving Lebanon. It is unreasonable for such a response to a tweet to result in such an unprecedented ruling. The Media and Communications Committee should have a decisive stance and protect freedoms."



MP Najat Saliba stated, "We find ourselves living under the law of the jungle while we should be respecting the constitution. We have isolated ourselves from the world because we do not respect the laws [...] We must safeguard press freedom."



"This is an insult to our intellect. Press freedom is there to shed light on events, and politicians should not decide what we can say. Those who respect their intellect and thinking should reject what is happening. This is a policy of suppressing voices, a policy that has been followed for decades. Therefore, we all reject what is happening, and press freedom is sacred. I request the Minister of Information to initiate awareness programs that affirm press freedom," she added.



Meanwhile, MP Melhem Khalaf stated that Lebanon is distinguished by its democracy, affirming that currently, there is an attack on public freedoms through an extraordinary punishment, which should alert us to the severity of the punishment and what lies behind it.



"Intimidating the media and undermining journalism. We look forward to addressing this approach because it affects public freedoms, which are sacred. What has happened is serious as it touches upon public liberties."



MP Yassin Yassin commented, "Excessive and ill-considered rulings against those who express their opinions give a negative image of the independent judiciary we aspire to. Especially when the punishment for defamation and libel is typically a fine and an apology, not imprisonment."



He stressed the need to amend the Media Law to align it with international standards and to promote the Publications Court as the sole authority in handling such cases.



He added, "The Ministry of Justice must protect the judiciary from decay and fulfill its role in preserving the remaining institutions, avoiding politicization, and preventing the destruction of the judicial system in Lebanon."