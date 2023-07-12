Geagea stresses urgency for Presidential election in meeting with US Ambassador

In a meeting held in Maarrab between Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, and the United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, the discussions revolved around the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.



Geagea emphasized that the path to a solution begins with the election of a president. He stressed to Shea that the restructuring of power and filling vacant positions should be done through the constitutional mechanisms assigned to the new president. Prolonging the presidential vacuum will only lead to further collapse in the structure of the state.



Furthermore, Geagea expressed his astonishment at the call for dialogue "by those who obstruct the presidential elections." He argued that if these individuals adhered to the constitutional obligations and did not exit the Parliament to disrupt the quorum, Lebanon would have a new president today who could plan the country's rescue.



Samir Geagea reiterated that the dialogue proposed by the "resistance" axis is merely a "diversion" and a denial of the Lebanese people's right to elect a president.



He highlighted that this right was almost realized during the session on June 14th, which they attempted to obstruct. Therefore, their duty today is to call for an election session instead of engaging in dialogue.



Geagea emphasized the need for successive election sessions, as was done during the Speaker of the US House of Representatives election. He stated that this was the only way to produce a president for the republic.



It is worth noting that the US Ambassador to Lebanon was accompanied by the political advisor at the embassy, Sapna Patel, and the meeting was held in the presence of the party's foreign relations apparatus' Head, former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian and Central Council Member Marc Saad.