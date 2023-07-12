Geagea stresses urgency for Presidential election in meeting with US Ambassador

Lebanon News
2023-07-12 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea stresses urgency for Presidential election in meeting with US Ambassador
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Geagea stresses urgency for Presidential election in meeting with US Ambassador

In a meeting held in Maarrab between Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, and the United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, the discussions revolved around the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.   

Geagea emphasized that the path to a solution begins with the election of a president. He stressed to Shea that the restructuring of power and filling vacant positions should be done through the constitutional mechanisms assigned to the new president. Prolonging the presidential vacuum will only lead to further collapse in the structure of the state. 

Furthermore, Geagea expressed his astonishment at the call for dialogue "by those who obstruct the presidential elections." He argued that if these individuals adhered to the constitutional obligations and did not exit the Parliament to disrupt the quorum, Lebanon would have a new president today who could plan the country's rescue. 

Samir Geagea reiterated that the dialogue proposed by the "resistance" axis is merely a "diversion" and a denial of the Lebanese people's right to elect a president.  

He highlighted that this right was almost realized during the session on June 14th, which they attempted to obstruct. Therefore, their duty today is to call for an election session instead of engaging in dialogue.
  
Geagea emphasized the need for successive election sessions, as was done during the Speaker of the US House of Representatives election. He stated that this was the only way to produce a president for the republic.

It is worth noting that the US Ambassador to Lebanon was accompanied by the political advisor at the embassy, Sapna Patel, and the meeting was held in the presence of the party's foreign relations apparatus' Head, former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian and Central Council Member Marc Saad.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Forces

United States

Ambassador

Dorothy Shea

Presidential

Elections

LBCI Next
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets with his Qatari counterpart
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-08

Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Qatar stands by Lebanon: Qatari ambassador emphasizes importance of swift Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-04

Seven injured in Tel Aviv car ramming attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-07

Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More