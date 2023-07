Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

Three young men were injured in Al Boustane village as a result of a bomb thrown by the Israeli side.

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, took to Twitter to provide an update on the incident at the Israeli-Lebanese border.



Adraee tweeted, "a number of suspects approached the security fence earlier today at the border with Lebanon and attempted to breach it in the area of the security barrier. They were immediately detected by the Israeli army and measures were taken to repel them."



Adraee further mentioned that the identities of the suspects remain unknown, emphasizing that the Israeli army will continue its efforts to prevent any violation of Israel's sovereignty and any interference with the border fence.