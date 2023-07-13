Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

In an interview on LBCI's Hiwar Al Marhala, Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, firmly expressed his refusal to succumb to the opposing team. He emphasized that they can engage in dialogue when they adhere to the Constitution.



Geagea stated, "We follow the liar right to his door," asserting they would not waste additional time on fruitless discussions that lead nowhere.



Samir Geagea affirmed that Hezbollah has never been a proponent of dialogue and, from the outset, they have hindered the election of a president.



He considered it essential for Hezbollah to cease obstructing the presidential elections rather than calling for dialogue. Geagea further noted that they are open to any other candidate but insisted that the matter be approached seriously.



He believed certain individuals were better suited for this stage of Lebanon's presidency.



Geagea reiterated that their current candidate is Jihad Azour, despite Army Commander General Joseph Aoun's name being initially proposed for the presidency.



In a different context, Geagea revealed that although the caretaker government is not constitutionally entitled to make appointments, if there is a serious proposal for a new governor for the Central Bank, they will think about the issue, considering that it is affecting people's lives.



Addressing the issue of Qornet El Sawda, Geagea acknowledged that the victims' families understand their sentiments. He confirmed that the identity of the murderer has been identified, and they are assisting in ensuring that the perpetrator receives appropriate punishment.



Regarding the Ghajar border area, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party questioned why the file was reopened, stating that all international indications suggest that the situation in the town has been the same since 2006.



On another note, Geagea expressed his view that the current composition within the framework of the Taif Agreement is not satisfactory. He called for a re-evaluation of the entire composition within the framework of the agreement, asserting that Lebanon is too small to be fragmented.