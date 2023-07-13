Sheikh Qaouk: We welcome resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM

Member of the Central Council of Hezbollah Sheikh Nabil Qaouk considered on Thursday that "we have endured harm and backstabbing during the July aggression in order to maintain stability in Lebanon."



"The backstabbing was even more painful, and we do not forget the resistant stance of Speaker Berri, who was a partner in achieving victories. We also do not forget the loyal and patriotic positions of President Lahoud and General Michel Aoun," he added.



During a commemorative ceremony in Doueir, Qaouk stated, "We welcome the resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement, which is an example of unconditional dialogue that we have always called for. It is a step in the right direction to benefit Lebanon in overcoming its crises."